The Bills have activated three players from their reserve/COVID-19 list.

All three players were placed on the list as high-risk close contacts of cornerback Josh Norman after Norman tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend. Tight end Tyler Kroft, safety Dean Marlowe, and cornerback Levi Wallace had to miss last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals as a result of that contact.

Wallace was a big loss for the Bills as he’d played every snap in the previous two games. Taron Johnson took on a larger role along with practice squad callups Dane Jackson and Daryl Worley.

The Bills are off this week, so the three players will be back to face the Chargers in Week 12.

Bills take Levi Wallace, Tyler Kroft, Dean Marlowe off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk