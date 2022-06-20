Bills’ Leslie Frazier named NFL’s best defensive play caller by PFF

Pro Football Focus put a pretty big feather in the cap of Leslie Frazier.

The Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator was called the NFL’s best play caller by the football analytics outlet.

In the breakdown on Frazier, PFF makes a big prediction:

I tweeted about the advantages the Buffalo Bills’ defense has over some other units— namely their schedule last year and the fact that their games are played with the highest wind speeds in football. That said, they allowed an average of 4.6 yards per play, and did so for a large part of the season without their best cornerback or without a highly paid player along their front four. At some point, Frazier is going to get another look as a head coach.

Frazier did do a great job guiding the Bills defense without some top players they’re poised to have coming into the fold in 2022. Those namely being cornerback Tre’Davious White and pass rusher Von Miller.

But Frazier will have to wait and see if he gets a shot at another head coaching gig. While more than qualified, Frazier has gotten interviewed throughout the past few offseasons and no one has offered him a job.

The league has consistently opted for young coaches in recent years. That doesn’t help the 63-year-old’s case. If that trend turns back toward more experienced coaches getting top jobs, Frazier should certainly be at the top of many lists across the league.

