Bills’ Leslie Frazier to interview for Bears’ head coach opening

The Buffalo Bills will have one of their assistants interviewed for the first time during the latest round of head coaching searches following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

According to several reports on Monday including Bears Wire, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview for the Chicago Bears’ vacant head coaching position.

The reports come only hours after the Bears officially fired Matt Nagy from his bench boss position with the team. However, it had been a move long speculated in Chicago.

But the same can be said for Frazier interviewing there.

A previous report in early December had already connected Frazier to the Bears weeks before Nagy had even been let go.

Last offseason, Frazier did interview for vacant head coaching jobs, including with the Houston Texans, but was not hired.

Frazier, formerly the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, also has his Chicago connections. He previously was a member of the Bears’ famous 1985 team.

While leading the Vikings from 2010-2013, Frazer put up a 21-32-1 record with the team. That spell did include one 10-6 season and a playoff berth for Minnesota.

This season, Frazier oversaw a Bills defense that just finished No. 1 in the NFL in both points and yards allowed.

