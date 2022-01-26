Bills’ Leslie Frazier gets second interview with Giants as well

Just when you thought the doubling down from the New York Giants has ended, it has not.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has landed a second interview with the Giants regarding their vacant head coaching position. It’s set to take place on Friday.

This update comes after numerous other second connections between Buffalo and New York have already been made.

The Giants confirmed a second interview with Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen regarding their then open GM position last week. Big Blue quickly went on to hire Schoen.

Soon after Schoen was tabbed, he started interviews for New York’s head coach role.

That eventually turned in Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll getting two interviews with the Giants regarding the head coaching job.

Daboll’s already took place earlier this week amid speculation there is heavy interest in him from the Giants. However, it appears there is in Frazier as well.

In recent weeks, both Daboll and Frazier have had connections to open head coach jobs with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. The most interest thus far has come from New York.

