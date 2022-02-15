Bills’ Leslie Frazier finishes second for NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was the second place finisher in the voting for the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

The winner ended up being Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who won in a landslide.

Quinn won with 31 votes as he oversaw the complete turnaround of the Cowboys defense. Frazier was in second place, however, he only received four votes.

He’s still the top runner-up.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members from the AP vote on the award.

In 2020, Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll won the honor.

Daboll has now gone on to be hired by the New York Giants as their head coach this offseason, however, last offseason he did not land a lead gig after winning the award.

In 2021, both Quinn and Frazier also did not land head coaching positions despite finished as the top two in the voting. Both had interviewed for jobs across the NFL in recent weeks.

Quinn’s defense in Dallas this season saw the unit improve drastically under his watch. It went from 28th overall in scoring a year ago to seventh.

Frazier’s in Buffalo ranked No. 1 overall in both scoring and yards allowed.

Daboll earned one vote for the award this year.

