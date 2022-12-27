Bills’ Leslie Frazier has early odds to become next Broncos coach

The Buffalo Bills are likely gearing up for another offseason that involves at least one of their coaches being connected to other NFL teams.

In the past, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did interview for other head coaching jobs. Notably, the 63-year-old was a final candidate for the Houston Texans position but he remains in Buffalo.

With the successes the Bills have had in 2022, the team currently is the No. 1 seed in the AFC, it appears that’s likely to continue again.

Over the weekend, the Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nate Hackett–Yes, the same one that spent time as the Bills’ offensive coordinator back in the day.

Following his removal, Bet Online released odds for potential replacement candidates. Frazier is among them.

Check out the full list:

Who will be the next Head Coach of the Denver Broncos @LockedOnNetwork?https://t.co/GOSHu47E8t pic.twitter.com/thXQjCGsvL — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 26, 2022

Related

Bills' Josh Allen makes NFL history in win vs. Bears Bills' Josh Allen explains importance of getting Stefon Diggs involved Bills' Devin Singletary: 'The grass felt like concrete'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire