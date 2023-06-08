Bills’ Leonard Floyd on Josh Allen: ‘I got one of the best QBs in the league’

A few words came to mind for Leonard Floyd when talking about one of his new teammates with the Buffalo Bills.

Floyd, 30, signed a one-year deal in Buffalo.

Connecting the dots, that means Floyd has a new friend by the name of Josh Allen.

The quarterback caused a few words to come to Floyd’s mind such as “juggernaut” and “beast” when the pass rusher spoke about Allen during his introductory press conference.

Floyd has played against the Bills a few times in his career. The first without Allen went very well for him, he even had a pick-six interception.

The other two? Well, Allen played, and he’s 0-2 against Buffalo in those. Included in that is last year’s season-opening Bills-Los Angeles Rams matchup. A game the Rams did not win.

For more from Floyd on Allen, see the attached 13WHAM-TV clip below:

"A real juggernaut." "A beast." "He's a berserker." Leonard Floyd describes Josh Allen.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KaAhMTbMWA — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 6, 2023

