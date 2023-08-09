Bills’ Leonard Floyd: ‘This is the best group I’ve been around’

The Bills newest member of their pass rush has played with some pretty impressive defensive teammates in his career. A list that includes Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald.

But it’s the unit he plays with now that stands out to him.

“This is the best group I’ve been around as far as I can trust the guys when they’re in the game. They know football,” Floyd said to the press. “I’ve been on teams where you couldn’t really trust the guy behind me, and I had to play like the whole game.”

Floyd could see time both filling in for OLB Von Miller while he gets back on the field coming back from injury, as well as in the pass rush. He provides the Bills with that next man up to Miller that was missing last season, but still, he sees the potential of what the pass rush group can do.

“Being around these guys, I know with the rotation (that) everybody can eat. Everybody gonna eat.”

His outlook is good news for the Bills, who were critiqued last year for their pass rush after losing OLB Von Miller to a season-ending injury.

Floyd was drafted out of Georgia by the Bears at 9th overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Then Bills coach Rex Ryan had even attended his pro day. He’d spend his first four NFL seasons with Chicago before being released, at which point he signed with the Rams.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Floyd would win a Super Bowl with the Rams alongside Miller, who he now reunites with as a Bill, having signed a one-year deal at $7 million deal with up to $9 million in sack incentives.

He adds an impact player to help bolster Buffalo’s attack and pressure on opposing quarterbacks and their passing pockets.

Leonard and the defense have made their presence felt in practice during training camp, presenting the Buffalo offense with a tough challenge that has earned praise from the other side of the ball.

“Our defense is super good, and it’s good work to go against them,” said Rookie TE Dalton Kincaid. It’s iron sharpening iron out there, so those reps are valuable too, especially when we’re doing goal line.”

This is a good indication that the Bils defense is firing on its cylinders while also tasking the offense with overcoming their coverage, which will only help make them better as well.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire