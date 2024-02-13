Bills legend Bruce Smith (& Terrell Owens) were in a Super Bowl 58 commercial (video)

Did you catch a glimpse of Bruce Smith or Terrell Owens during Super Bowl 58?

Both appeared side-by-side in a Big Game commercial for M&M’s candy.

Titled “Almost Champions Ring of Comfort,” the advert pokes a bit of fun at their inability to win a Super Bowl during their careers. But this isn’t some kind of Bills bashing.

In addition, Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino and even Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson make appearances.

On USA TODAY’s Ad Meter rankings, the commercial earned a 5.39 overall score from voters.

Check out the ad that appeared in the clip below:

