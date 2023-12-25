Bills leave Los Angeles by sending Chargers a ‘Loss’ troll

X, formerly known as Twitter, is a great place when your team is winning.

Thankfully, the Buffalo Bills (9-6) have been winning the last several weeks. The Bills have taken advantage of that.

Last week, the official Bills’ team account posted about how “everything was bigger in Texas” following Buffalo’s win against the Dallas Cowboys.

And on Sunday morning after the Bills’ win against the Los Angeles Chargers, another great troll photo about the city of Los Angeles that is sure to get people talking…

A Bills win in Los Angeles? Try “Loss Angeles.”

That stings:

