Bills to leave Cincinnati, return to Buffalo after Damar Hamlin collapse

The Buffalo Bills are leaving Cincinnati after Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday evening.

During Week 17’s Monday Night Football contest, Hamlin fell to the ground at Paycor Field in Cincinnati against the Bengals. After gaining his feet, Hamlin dropped backward and remained there for more than 10 minutes as CPR was performed on him by medical staff.

The game was called off and we’ve now learned the Bills have decided to leave Cincy. They are heading home to Buffalo immediately, according to the NFL.

The league previously released a statement saying the 24-year-old is in critical condition.

Beyond that, there were no further updates provided regarding when the game would be resumed and more importantly, on Hamlin’s health.

Bills Wire will continue to provide all updates.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire