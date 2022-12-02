Bills lead Patriots 24-7 in fourth quarter

The Bills padded their lead with a 1-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary. Buffalo leads the Patriots 24-7 with 14:31 left.

The Bills went 94 yards in 15 plays for their latest touchdown.

The Patriots punted on their only drive of the second half and now trail by three scores.

Josh Allen is 20-of-31 for 213 yards and two touchdowns, with Stefon Diggs catching six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Singletary has nine carries for 35 yards and James Cook has run for 64 yards on 14 totes.

