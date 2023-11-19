Bills lead Jets 16-6 at halftime

The Bills didn't quite put up fireworks on offense in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets, but they have avoided the turnovers that plagued them in the final weeks of former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's tenure and they have a comfortable lead as a result.

Running back James Cook scored on a five-yard pass from Josh Allen in the second quarter and the Bills got field goals on their first three possessions to open up a 16-point lead, but the Jets were able to rally for their first points of the day before halftime. Breece Hall scored on a short touchdown pass from Zach Wilson, but a missed two-point conversion means that they still trail 16-6.

The Jets touchdown was set up by an 18-yard pass from punter Thomas Morstead to defensive back Brandin Echols on a fake punt, a roughing the passer penalty and two other Hall catches for 26 yards. Bills safety Taylor Rapp was injured at the end of one of those runs and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. Rapp was on a backboard, but was moving as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

Hall's touchdown capped the only extended drive of the half for the Jets. They had 28 yards and three first downs before that possession, so the Bills have had the better success on that side of the ball.

Allen is 14-of-24 for 128 yards, the touchdown and an interception on a Hail Mary at the end of the half. Allen has now thrown an interception in seven straight games.

Jets safety Ashtyn Davis returned the ball into Bills territory before being tackled, but time expired during the play so there was no chance to add points.