Bills lead Dolphins 7-3 after first quarter

It’s cold in Buffalo, but it’s not currently snowing.

The Bills and Dolphins are off to a warm start. Both teams punted on their first possession, and both teams scored on their second possession. The Dolphins got a field goal, though, and the Bills a touchdown.

Buffalo took a 7-3 with 1:05 remaining in the first quarter.

Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris, who was matched up with safety Jevon Holland.

It completed a four-play, 75-yard drive.

Dawson Knox had a 45-yard reception in the possession.

Allen now is 5-of-7 for 99 yards and a score.

The Dolphins went 52 yards in 14 plays, with Jason Sanders kicking a 39-yard field goal. On third-and-one from the Miami 11, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Shaq Lawson. Lawson forced a fumble that the Dolphins recovered.

