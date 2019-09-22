Bills lead Bengals 8-0 on a 1-yard touchdown pass

Josh Allen is having him a day, with more than 100 passing yards in less than a quarter.

He threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to give the Bills the lead with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter. The Bills went for 2, and Allen completed the conversion pass to Cole Beasley to give Buffalo an 8-0 lead.

Darius Phillips returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a score, but it was negated by a holding penalty on Auden Tate.

Allen has completed 9 of 12 passes. Andy Dalton has yet to complete a pass, going 0-for-5.