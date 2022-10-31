Bills lead 7-0 on Dawson Knox’s 1-yard touchdown catch

The Bills went three-and-out on their first possession, giving the Packers a chance to take an early lead. Green Bay drove to the Buffalo 38, where it faced a fourth-and-three.

Aaron Rodgers‘ pass, intended for Romeo Doubs, fell incomplete as Ed Oliver pressured Rodgers.

The Bills then drove 61 yards in eight plays. Devin Singletary had four consecutive runs for 9, 5, 30 and 1 yards.

They reached the Green Bay 21 on third-and-14. Josh Allen scrambled for a 20-yard gain before he was pushed out of bounds.

Singletary couldn’t get in on first down, but Allen rolled to his left on second down and threw a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone.

It appeared the Bills were not set on the play, but no flag was thrown.

The Bills lead 7-0 with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter.

Allen has completed only 1 of 3 passes for 1 yard and a touchdown in two possessions.

