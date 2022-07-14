Bills LB Tyrel Dodson: 'I have a big role this year'
Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson talks 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a fall at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
Rob Gronkowski, like Tom Brady, didn't mention the New England Patriots in his retirement post. The ex-Pats tight end finally addressed the snub.
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.
NHL free agency kicked off on Wednesday, and it was a busy day across the league. So let's take a look at who the winners and losers were from Day 1.
Should LPGA titles be stripped away decades later? Jane Blalock and Sandra Palmer would like their records restored.
Utah is prioritizing draft picks. New York has loaded up on picks.
Ian Poulter was booed by supporters this morning as the backlash to golf's Saudi rebels began in earnest at the Open Championship.
"I was shaking. Is this really happening? For the ones who need the help the most, this is life changing and, in some cases, even life saving."
Tom Pidcock and Chris Froome in nine-man breakaway Jonas Vingegaard storms into overall lead with stage win Remaining list of teams and riders after 11 stages WorldTour: Team-by-team guide to the season
Follow latest action and news from St Andrews here!
Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Dodgers came back from six runs down to beat the Cardinals 7-6 on Wednesday in St. Louis.
While the Warriors reportedly were interested in a trade for the three-time All-Star ahead of the 2021-22 season, Beal "didn't want to go" to Golden State, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "Before last season - now granted, they didn't know if ...
The Detroit Red Wings and general manager Steve Yzerman have a new coach but what about new players? Here are live NHL 2022 free agency updates.
In ESPN's new The Captain documentary, Derek Jeter looked back on Alex Rodriguez’s controversial interview that tested their friendship off the baseball field.
The Browns took a reckless gamble, and it doesn't look good.
The Red Sox are firmly in the wild card race in the American League but as John Tomase explains, there are circumstances that could convince Chaim Bloom to be an aggressive seller at the trade deadline in August.
5-star QB Arch Manning was labeled as a three-star recruit by recruiting expert Mike Farrell if Manning's last name was Smith.
Joe Montana and Jerry Rice gave LeRoy Butler his "Welcome to the NFL" moment as a rookie with the Packers in 1990.
Our John Tomase has a serious issue with John Henry's latest comments about contract negotiations with star Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Here's why.