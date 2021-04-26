Bills LB Matt Milano says he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano is likely one of the best draft picks the team has made. He certainly is in terms of the past decade or two.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Milano exceeded early expectations. The 26-year-old has turned into a prototypical modern-day linebacker… and an elite one at that.

Recently chatting with the Orlando Sentinel, the Florida native gave some thoughts on his offseason-to-date. Things got interesting since last season ended as Milano looked poised to be the top linebacker on the free agent market at one point.

Instead, he re-signed with the Bills, and despite all the promise he’s shown so far, Milano thinks he’s going to be even better for Buffalo’s defense moving forward.

“It’s a never-ending ceiling,” Milano said.

Milano admitted a big truth as well. Him potentially not reaching his full potential just yet is not for a lack of trying. Milano just has had a problem staying on the field. Last season, he struggled with some health concerns, including pectoral and hamstring issues.

Despite that, he’s optimistic for some future health improvement.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling healthy and I’m ready to get back at it,” Milano said. “There’s always more show, always more to do, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

This is perhaps a feeling shared by the team as well. The Bills stuck to their guns and expressed their desire to get Milano back in the fold throughout the offseason. Eventually, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane managed to do just that via a big four-year extension.

“All along, we had hoped to get Matt back. I think if we hadn’t had the pandemic and lowering of the cap and uncertainty of where everything would be, I think we would have gotten Matt extended last year,” Beane said at his post-free agency press conference.

Now heading into 2021 after a trip to the AFC Championship Game, the Bills have even higher expectations for the team… Naturally, Milano shares those.

“Super Bowl bound,” Milano said to the Sentinel about the future for next season. “That’s the goal every year, to make it to the Super Bowl. That’s definitely on our minds.”

Related

PFF: Bills have 5th best roster heading into 2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft: Could Bills' first pick attend show? Here's full list

2021 NFL Draft: Joe DeLamielleure to announce Bills pick

B/R says Bills' Josh Allen among NFL's best under 25

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. vows to protect Patrick Mahomes: 'He shouldn't have to run around because of me'

    Brown wants to make sure that he's not the reason Patrick Mahomes has to scramble on the field.

  • NFL mock draft 2021: USA TODAY Network experts explain first-round picks

    While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • USMNT’s Pulisic plays down injury issues; ready for Chelsea – Real Madrid

    Christian Pulisic has played down fears over his injury record as the USMNT star gets set for a huge few weeks for Chelsea.

  • ‘Best day of my life:’ Will Zalatoris announces engagement on Instagram

    Will Zalatoris finished runner-up at the Masters earlier this month, but the "best day" of his life was announcing his engagement.

  • Chris Weidman has surgery to repair gruesome leg injury that occurred at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.

  • Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

    With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!

  • Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris in the 1st round?

    Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris?

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: 49ers no longer considering Justin Fields for No. 3 pick

    The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights on top; Playoff races to watch

    In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights take over the top spot while we also look at some playoff races around the league.

  • Final 7-round mock draft: Cowboys wait on secondary but solve every issue

    The Dallas Cowboys need help at multiple spots and this mock draft should address all of their issues at the right time.

  • Trevor Lawrence signs deal with cryptocurrency app, gets bonus paid in crypto

    The bonus Lawrence got from crypto app Blockfolio is already worth more than it was when it was deposited last week.

  • How much money each team won at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

  • Report: Patriots calling teams to get into top 10 with Justin Fields as main target

    Will the Ohio State QB be the future for the Patriots?

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • PFF ranks Packers roster in NFL’s top 5 entering 2021 draft

    The Packers ranked No. 4 in roster talent entering the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Julio Jones on the move? Falcons may be taking offers for franchise legend

    The Falcons are reportedly getting calls about Julio Jones. Could the team part with a franchise legend?

  • Sean Lee retires after excellent, but injury riddled career with Cowboys

    Sean Lee made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team over his career.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.