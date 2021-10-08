Bills LB Matt Milano not ruled out yet for Chiefs clash

Another layer to the all important Matt Milano saga for the Buffalo Bills hit on Friday morning.

The Bills (3-1) travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs (2-2) for Sunday Night Football this weekend. In terms of Milano, the counterpoint for the Chiefs is tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce had two massive games against Buffalo last season, which included four total touchdowns in two games. The Bills defender most likely to lineup against him is Milano, but the linebacker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury all week.

But we have a glimmer of hope now.

According to Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, Milano will “be out there,” in some capacity, on Friday. The coach indicated that during his Friday segment on the team’s radio affiliate, WGR-550.

The most important aspect of McDermott’s comments was that he indicated no Bills players had yet been ruled out for Week 5’s game.

On Monday, McDermott called Milano “day-to-day.” Then it appeared that… was not quite the case.

Until Friday, Milano had not practice at all this week.

In the midst of that, fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not sound very confident about Milano’s status as well. Edmunds said this week that “nobody” knows the latest on Milano.

This new update on Friday is certainly an unexpected and positive one. However, it’s a far cry from Milano playing.

The Bills will give Milano a full status up regarding his practice on Friday. It sounds as if he would have a limited practice and then may possible be labeled as “questionable” heading into Sunday.

Bills Wire will provide that later update.

