Bills land WR in final 2023 NFL draft mock from Todd McShay

ESPN NFL draft insider Todd McShay has stayed on the playmaker-to-the-Buffalo Bills train for most of the spring.

He did not deter from that route in his final 2023 NFL draft mock.

In that prediction, McShay sees the Bills land one of the draft’s top receiver prospects, Quentin Johnston from TCU.

According to some who endlessly study the draft each year, Johnston is the top receiver prospect this year. However, McShay has Johnston being the fourth wideout off the board in this mock.

A 6-foot-4 playmaker, Johnston played a pivotal role during TCU’s excellent season in 2022. He had 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. The combination of size and explosiveness in Johnston’s game makes him an exciting prospect.

Buffalo does have Stefon Diggs at the top of their receiving chart. In 2022, Gabe Davis was inconsistent as a No. 2 and thrived more when he was third in the pecking order in previous years.

Bare minimum, it could turn out to be a situation where all three players push each other which brings out the best in the trio.

Here’s McShay’s breakdown on Johnston to the Bills:

Maybe Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs comes to Buffalo? Perhaps the Bills reach to fill the void at linebacker? Maybe there’s a trade down the board that would make sense? I could see any of those options, but to maximize Josh Allen and take some pressure off Stefon Diggs, Buffalo could use another top-tier receiver — especially with Gabe Davis entering a contract year. Johnston is the biggest of the Day 1 receivers at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, but he also has downfield speed.

Related

2023 NFL draft guide: Location, start times, how to watch 2023 NFL draft: The last 10 players taken with the Bills' No. 27 pick 2023 NFL Draft: The top 8 tight ends

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire