Good news: Bills' Kyle Peko announces his wife's cancer is in remission

Tuesday was a good day for the Peko family.

Roughly two-and-a-half months after being told she had Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, Giuliana Peko, the wife of Buffalo Bills’ practice squad defensive lineman Kyle Peko, was told she’s in remission.

‘I AM IN REMISSION!!’

Giuliana Peko, the wife of Buffalo Bills practice squad defensive tackle Kyle Peko, above, announced that her lymphoma is in remission. (AP)

Kyle Peko announced as the Bills opened training camp that Giuliana was fighting cancer. The couple, who have been married since December 2014, have two young children: a 4-year-old son and 5-month-old daughter.

Giuliana was diagnosed on June 28. She was told she would undergo 12 rounds of chemotherapy, two a month for six months.

She posted a smiling selfie on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Today deserves to start off with a selfie because (I can’t believe I get to say this already) I AM IN REMISSION!!,” Giuliana wrote. “Been praying about this day since the moment I got diagnosed.

“I know it’s not over just yet since I still have to do a few rounds of chemo so that [expletive] never comes back, but what I do know is that I will be celebrating life to the fullest from here on out.”

She thanked everyone who has sent prayers and well-wishes.

In an Instagram story, Giuliana pops a bottle of champagne and showed pictures of family near and far who also toasted in her honor.

‘A weight lifted off our shoulders’

Kyle Peko met with reporters on Wednesday and relayed the moment he got the news.

On Monday, Giuliana had a PET scan and got the results on Tuesday.

“I had a text and she said ‘are you able to talk?’ and I said yes,” Kyle said. “So I answered the FaceTime and she was crying and I was like, ‘oh gosh, what’s going on?’ And she’s like, ‘the doctor just called me; I got my results back. I’m cancer-free.’

“So super happy, a weight lifted off our shoulders. My wife, all my family, super excited. It’s a blessing. How quick it went, only four sessions of chemo and she was supposed to do 12. And it’s all gone right now. Just super humbled by this experience.

“My wife has been kicking butt back home and she’s kept me as positive as I can be. Just awesome news.”

Peko said “football came second to all this,” as he was concerned with his wife’s battle. He thanked the Bills for keeping him on the practice squad and hopes he’s able to be promoted to the 53-man roster.

