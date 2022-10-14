Bills know Bills test awaits with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

When one looks down the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) roster, two names stick out like a sore thumb.

The first is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. One of the best in the business.

A close second? Tight end Travis Kelce, likewise in status.

The Bills (4-1) know shutting down Kelce could lead to slowing down Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense.

But the message from One Bills Drive this week was universal: That’s easier said than done.

Kelce is fresh off showing the NFL he’s still got it. He had a four-touchdown outing against the Las Vegas Raiders in his team’s last game.

Even for the second-ranked pass defense (260.4 yards per game allowed) the Bills sport, Kelce will be a tough matchup.

“I think you saw the other night, they had four touchdowns [from Kelce]. He’s an elite player. He’s been an elite player for a number of years,” McDermott said via video conference. “They tried different things the other day–At the end of the day, you’re going to win some of those battles, you’re going to lose some of those battles against elite players. That’s what happens.”

While Kelce did have a ridiculous outing last week, the Bills are no stranger to his efforts. The tight end has put up big games against Buffalo, including last year’s epic playoff clash when Kelce made eight catches for 96 yards with the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The Bills will remember that. So will new faces like Von Miller.

The future Hall of Famer was signed to disrupt Kansas City’s passing attack with his talents. While Miller won’t handle Kelce in coverage, he is very aware that his job will be critical to Buffalo’s successes on Sunday.

Previously, Miller was a longtime member of the Denver Broncos. Like the Chiefs, the Broncos are in the AFC West. Miller well aware Kelce can destroy a defense by himself if he can’t get to Mahomes.

“Travis Kelce, over the years, had battles with all of those guys, and I wouldn’t even call them battles like these last couple of years in Denver because they just win them all,” Miller said via video conference. “But whenever you go against great players time after time after time, you just build this respect for players.”

Story continues

“We just got to figure a way to make one more play and I know in the past, that’s what it’s been about, just being able to make one more play,” Miller added.

Related

Bills' new stadium has a deadline upcoming this weekend Stefon Diggs says he was trying to recruit Von Miller to Bills in 2020 (video) WATCH: Stefon Diggs says he picked Bills over the Jets

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire