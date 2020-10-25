The Jets Offense looked uncharacteristically competent during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but they reverted to norm in the second half.

After taking a 10-6 lead into the break, the Jets managed 14 yards on their first four possessions of the second half. The Bills were able to use their defense’s stoutness to set up five field goal tries and Tyler Bass hit four of them to give Buffalo an 18-10 lead with less than two minutes to play in the game.

They’d make that score stand up when Jerry Hughes nabbed a ball that pinballed off of a couple of other players after being deflected by Quinton Jefferson. The interception allowed the Bills to run out the remaining seconds and end a two-game losing streak.

Buffalo’s defense only allowed one first down after the break, which made up for a somewhat disappointing effort by the offense. They were able to get Bass eight field goal tries, but did not get into the end zone against a Jets team that hasn’t been too forbidding to other opponents this year.

Josh Allen threw for 307 yards and ran for 61, but also lost a fumble on a sack in the first half. Cole Beasley caught 11 passes for 112 yards to pace the receiving corps.

Sam Darnold was 11-of-15 for 116 yards at halftime. He went 1-of-9 for four yards in the second half to ensure the team would wind up with its seventh loss in seven tries. They’ll face the Chiefs next week and figure to be heavy underdogs in that matchup.

Buffalo will take on the Patriots in a bid to solidify their grasp on first place in the AFC East heading into the back half of the regular season.

Bills kick their way to 18-10 win over the Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk