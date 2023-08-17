Bills’ Khalil Shakir taking ‘play-by-play’ mentality in preseason

Khalil Shakir enters the 2023 season, his second in the NFL, with a big opportunity in front of him.

Shakir has battled free-agent signee Deonte Harty this summer to earn the starting slot receiver position on the Buffalo Bills offense. It’s typically a critical role for the unit led by quarterback Josh Allen shown by the All-Pro honors Cole Beasley once earned.

Even so, Shakir is not going to sike himself out. He admitted there are still some jitters in his second preseason, but it’s just one snap at a time in his mind.

“I always go play-by-play mentality. Whatever play we got going on right there, that’s all my focus, on that play,” Shakir said.

In Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Shakir showed good and bad in his play. He had two catches on four targets for 25 yards.

On one, he impressively hauled in a poor pass from Kyle Allen for 20 yards. Another saw a drop on third down which would have extended a drive.

Regardless, head coach Sean McDermott gave a positive review of Shakir after the contest.

“I thought the one over the middle was very impressive… he wants that drop back, McDermott said via video conference. “I have a lot of confidence in him.”

Another opportunity awaits Shakir against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday in the Bills’ second exhibition game of the summer.

For more from Shakir, see the attached WUFO-radio clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire