Bills’ Khalil Shakir takes pass from Josh Allen the distance vs. Jets (video)

Two quick plays and right down the field for Bills receiver Khalil Shakir.

Shakir caught a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen which was 20-plus yards down the field. From there, Shakir just kept on going, slicing up the Jets defense with his running.

Eventually, Shakir made it 81 yards down the field.

Check out the Shakir’s score below:

