Bills’ Khalil Shakir humble after big showing vs. Colts

Buffalo Bills rookie Khalil Shakir showed why many thought his team got a steal with him at the 2022 NFL draft in his preseason debut.

Against in the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in a late 27-24 win, the fifth-round pick had a game-high 92 yards on five catches. He caught all five balls thrown his way.

After, Shakir was in no mood to talk about his great efforts.

Rather, he wanted to thank everybody around him instead.

“My play was fine but it starts with the guys up front, you know, created room for the quarterback to throw. Also Bark (Matt Barkley) making plays out there, getting the ball to me. Same with Case (Keenum). It’s never really all me,” Shakri said via video conference. “It’s a team effort. It’s 11 guys on the field working together to make a play work.”

We don’t have to say it at this point if you’re a Bills fan–But we will anyway. This attitude shows exactly why Buffalo targeted him at the 2022 draft.

Shakir’s play might mean a long-term future with the Bills on the field as well.

Even if he takes a backseat in the regular season to the likes of veterans such as Isaiah McKenzie in the slot as a rookie, Shakir has four seasons ahead of him on his rookie contract. That’s plenty of time to make even bigger and better efforts both on and off the field.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott sounded like he thinks things might be heading toward that direction as well.

“He’s got a good feel for the position,” McDermott said via video conference. “No job is too small & in the same way no job is too big.”

Former #BoiseState WR Khalil Shakir is ballin' for #BillsMafia today… 5 REC | 92 YDS | 5 TGT Khalil is so good. Look at the little shoulder dip so the DB can't get his hands on him. cc: @GoodEatzSWR pic.twitter.com/PWCoRdF41M — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire