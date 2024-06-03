Bills’ Keon Coleman works out with Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb

Keon Coleman has continued to put in work throughout this offseason, well before he’ll ever be in the Buffalo Bills lineup in September.

In one of the latest looks behind-the-scenes, Coleman was getting after it with Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb, an All-Pro receiver, appeared in a photo with Coleman on social media. For those who know, it won’t be all that surprising to hear these two were together.

Coleman previously explained the two are cousins. Good routes that run in the family.

Check out the image of the two below:

CeeDee Lamb and Keon Coleman putting in work together 💪 (📸via TheRealdelfontediamond/IG) pic.twitter.com/I5OAOWppAV — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) May 27, 2024

