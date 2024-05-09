Bills’ Keon Coleman replaces Stefon Diggs in mural with Josh Allen
The hope for Buffalo Bills fans is simple: Keon Coleman replaces Stefon Diggs on the field.
But he already has off of it.
On Hertel Avenue in downtown Buffalo there was previously a mural which displayed Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his ex-Buffalo teammate.
Now it’s a current one, and that new image is one of Coleman.
The updated mural is a yellow jacket painted over Diggs, the same type of one that Coleman wore during his first press conference with the Bills after the team drafted him.
Have a look below:
Brilliant pic.twitter.com/YKLlFJoGKD
— Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 8, 2024