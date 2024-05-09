Bills’ Keon Coleman replaces Stefon Diggs in mural with Josh Allen

The hope for Buffalo Bills fans is simple: Keon Coleman replaces Stefon Diggs on the field.

But he already has off of it.

On Hertel Avenue in downtown Buffalo there was previously a mural which displayed Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his ex-Buffalo teammate.

Now it’s a current one, and that new image is one of Coleman.

The updated mural is a yellow jacket painted over Diggs, the same type of one that Coleman wore during his first press conference with the Bills after the team drafted him.

Have a look below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire