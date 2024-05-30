Bills’ Keon Coleman, officially a Buffalo chicken wing guy

Keon Coleman has officially taken his taste of chicken wings in Buffalo.

The Bills’ top rookie draft pick was shared in an image on social media. According to the local restaurant WingNutz, he went in and tried their best.

Although, there was a “R” stamped on one of the dipping cups… for ranch? But the restaurant said it was not Coleman who ordered that side… he evidently stuck to blue cheese.

Check out the image shared below:

POV: your face when someone asks for Ranch with their wings 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZQ1WEqT3xF — Wingnutz Buffalo (@WingnutzB) May 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire