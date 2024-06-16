Bills’ Keon Coleman makes highlight reel catch during minicamp (video)

Media, fans, players, and coaches got a sample of what Bills coaches, players, and fans hope will become a regular occurrence.

New Buffalo receiver Keon Coleman made a highlight-worthy play during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, adjusting in mid-air to make a contested jump ball catch on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen.

What’s more, it was in the endzone.

Coleman got both feet down inside the red zone, offering a promising endorsement in support of his own rookie campaign that he might deliver such plays during regular season contests in 2024.

A member of the athletic staff was playing the role of defender on the maneuver that the receiver made to haul in the ball.

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane and the front office drafted Coleman to become a difference-maker on the field. With this limited sample size, he’s showcasing his ability to do just that.

Projected to play at the X-receiver position on route trees, he went for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns on 50 catches with the Florida State Seminoles for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sole season with Florida State last season.

During the minicamp, the rookie worked against veteran corner Rasul Douglas and fellow corner Kaiir Elam to aid in his development toward contributing to regular season game play.

During the week the Bills announced their signing of Coleman to a four-year rookie deal worth over $10 million total in terms of value.

With the signing, all 10 of Buffalo’s 2024 NFL Draft picks are under now officially under contract.

The Bills notably traded back twice to acquire additional draft capital assets and to select Coleman at No. 33 overall to kick off the top of the second round. The pick right before him, receiver Xavier Legette at 32nd overall signed for $12.3 million and a $5.8 million signing bonus with the Carolina Panthers. 34th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers, receiver Ladd McConkey, has yet to sign though he’s projected to land a four-year $9.9 million pact with a $4 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

For Allen, who’s been building chemistry with his new teammates and working on his throwing mechanics, and Coleman, the workouts are a start to what many in Buffalo hope will lead to a successful partnership on the field.

The three days of minicamp practice serve as a prelude to next month’s kickoff of training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY, and will be the last time the team is on the field until then.

