Bills’ Keon Coleman made sure to get his cookie (really)

Keon Coleman could be a No. 1 receiver for the Buffalo Bills after being selected with the team’s top pick at 2024 NFL draft.

What he confirmed is? A cookie monster.

A day later after learning he would be heading to Buffalo to begin his pro career he had an introductory press conference at One Bills Drive.

While there, he spotted cookies on a nearby table while walking up to the podium.

And then he didn’t forget about them after…

Check out Coleman’s drive for cookies in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire