Bills’ Keon Coleman on Josh Allen: ‘I’m still a fan myself’

Keon Coleman is just scratching the surface on getting to know his new quarterback in Josh Allen.

Coleman, Buffalo’s top draft pick in 2024, has some shoes to fill after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. However, it’s still like any other process: One step at a time.

The first of those is just meeting and getting to know each other. That’s what the new Bills receiver and quarterback have been doing at spring practices (OTAs) this offseason.

Heck, it’s still so fresh that Coleman admitted he’s still even just a fan of Allen like many reading this.

“You see who that is? I’m still a fan myself,” Coleman said. “Just enjoying it and staying in the moment.”

Likewise, Allen noted how he’s getting to know Coleman as well from OTAs. The QB said Coleman will get a chance to learn from veteran players in Buffalo’s receiver room, but Allen sees Coleman’s tools already.

“He can move and he can jump. He’s 6-4 and can run routes pretty well,” Allen said via video conference.

For more from Coleman, see the attacked WKBW-TV clip below:

Asked Keon Coleman about catching passes from Josh Allen “You see who that is? I’m still a fan myself” pic.twitter.com/549yEd6WaM — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire