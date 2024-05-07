Bills’ Keon Coleman getting in work in the gym (video)

Keon Coleman’s 2024 rookie season is well underway.

Coleman, who was the Buffalo Bills’ top selection at the 2024 NFL draft in Round 2, posted a video getting of it in the gym. It looks like the Bills drafted a player who is already taking his new job very seriously.

Check out Coleman’s impressive workout in the clip below:

Bills WR Keon Coleman is putting in the work for next season 💪pic.twitter.com/EchZEgCmKn https://t.co/m87hbXcsCJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 5, 2024

