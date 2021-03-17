The Bills have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Levi Wallace on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Wallace started 12 games last season and registered two interceptions, 48 tackles, nine pass breakups and one tackle for loss. He has started 35 games for Buffalo since joining the team in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Alabama.

In three seasons with the Bills, Wallace has four interceptions, 20 passes defensed, 161 total tackles and six tackles for loss.

Wallace has started 38 career games, including the playoffs.

Bills keep Levi Wallace on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk