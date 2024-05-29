Bills’ Kaiir Elam plans to learn from past struggles

The Buffalo Bills have always backed cornerback Kaiir Elam.

During last year’s postseason despite overall struggles throughout the season, head coach Sean McDermott showed his support for Elam.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Kaiir, and a young player, right, in this situation here. How he handled it, how he stayed mentally tough, he kept working, and he comes back and helps us in a huge way,” McDermott commented after a playoff interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers by Elam.

That full picture of disappointment is what is still on the former first-round picks’ mind, though. As he has in the past, Elam is saying he wants to use that as motivation during this year’s spring practices.

“I learned to appreciate the struggles cause it helped me to become who I am now,” Elam said.

For more from Elam, see the attached WROC-TV clip below:

Kaiir Elam admitted the last two years ate at him.

But also that those struggles have led to growth. Resiliency. Learning. "You can't force success. You have to… continue to trust and believe in yourself."#Bills pic.twitter.com/z0bQhc3A56 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire