Bills’ Kaiir Elam picks off Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in end zone (video)
Back-to-back for Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.
After recording his first-career interception last week against the Steelers, he’s now up to two.
And it came at a perfect time.
The Bills started the game on offense and got into the red zone. Just before potentially getting in the end zone, a fumble ended the drive.
Elam’s interception is how the ensuing Chiefs drive ended.
Check out Elam’s pick below:
The rookie first-rounder Kaiir Elam gets the end zone INT. 👀
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex pic.twitter.com/JDlYqQ2UcE
— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022
