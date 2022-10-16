Bills’ Kaiir Elam picks off Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in end zone (video)

Back-to-back for Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.

After recording his first-career interception last week against the Steelers, he’s now up to two.

And it came at a perfect time.

The Bills started the game on offense and got into the red zone. Just before potentially getting in the end zone, a fumble ended the drive.

Elam’s interception is how the ensuing Chiefs drive ended.

Check out Elam’s pick below:

The rookie first-rounder Kaiir Elam gets the end zone INT. 👀 📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex pic.twitter.com/JDlYqQ2UcE — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire