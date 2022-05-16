Bills’ Kaiir Elam named among instant-impact rookies

CBS Sports went through the 250-plus prospects that were picked at the 2022 NFL draft and narrowed down 10 of them that could potentially be Day 1 impact makers in their pro careers.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam was among the exclusive list.

Ranked from 10 to one, Elam landed right near the middle. He slide into the sixth spot.

Here’s why Elam was included:

6. Kaiir Elam, CB, Bills

The Bills will get No. 1 cornerback Tre’Davious White back this season from a torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving against the Saints. Elam will assume No. 2 cornerback duties in a defensive scheme that got the most out of former undrafted free agent Levi Wallace and seventh-round pick Dane Jackson. Elam is head and shoulders a better all-around athlete than Wallace and Jackson and will enter the NFL with more coverage polish. In Buffalo’s established scheme, Elam is going to thrive, instantly.

Elam will have a great chance to thrive starting across from White as the veteran will take the No. 1 cornerback duties away from Elam.

But much of Elam’s early-career impact will have to do with what he can do without White. It’s unlikely that White will be ready for the season opener with his knee injury–Elam will be leaned upon heavily before White’s back in the lineup. On paper it looks like it will be Elam and Jackson trotted out as the starters to begin 2022.

As long as Elam can hold his own for a few weeks, there’s no doubt he could potentially even see himself in the Rookie of the Year discussions.

Of course, that’s a bold, early prediction. There is plenty of work for Elam to do until then.

