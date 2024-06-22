Bills’ Kaiir Elam keeping belief in himself heading into third year

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam is entering the most important year of his NFL career.

After two seasons, Elam has not impressed as a former first-round pick. While his play has not been consistent, the words have been.

Throughout his struggles, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has made Elam earn any playing time he gets. However, he’s always been supportive.

Likewise, Elam has always remained a believer in himself and that continued during Buffalo’s recent minicamp.

At the spring workouts, Elam’s play has reportedly been solid. He recorded an interception in team drills and will need to keep stacking that positive play. Elam says he knows he can do it.

“I’m a firm believer in what you put in is what you get out,” Elam said.

For more from Elam, see the attached Batavia Daily clip below:

Kaiir Elam says his production throughout offseason activities has been validating after a tough year for the #Bills in 2023: “I’m a firm believer in what you put in is what you get out.” pic.twitter.com/0GbmvtV3fD — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) June 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire