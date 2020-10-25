Bills K Tyler Bass: ‘It’s about what you do after a miss’





Entering today’s game vs. the New York Jets, Bills kicker Tyler Bass, was having an up and down rookie season.

Bass started his NFL career 6 for 9 (67%,) with one of his misses coming before halftime last week vs. the Chiefs, in a game where his team really could have used the points. Others came in his first-career game, Buffalo’s season opener against the Jets, which were near chip-shot territory.

After releasing veteran Stephen Hauschka and handing the job to Bass, some were starting to wonder had Buffalo made the right move, entrusting the kicking duties to a rookie on a team that is expected to compete now.

In Week 7, Bass did his best to silence those critics.

After missing a 48-yard kick at the start of the game, Bass nailed a 53-yarder and was off and running.

Here’s another look at the Bass make from 53. Hooked to the left late, but that’s a tough kick especially when you’re struggling. pic.twitter.com/6BXSSZZGTe — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 25, 2020





Bass finished the day 6 for 8, accounting for all 18 of the Bills points leading them to the victory. After the 18-10 win, Bass had a very levelheaded approach to it all despite having just attempted eight field goals.

“It’s really not about how many you make,” Bass told the media via a Zoom call after the game. “It’s about what you do after a miss, after something goes wrong. Anyone can handle stuff when things are easy, it’s just about… when something goes wrong, it’s about how you handle that. You don’t let it define you… you just trust everything you’d done in practice that week and you just put it to show.”

The CBS broadcast crew was also heard poking fun at Bass during the game for wearing eye black under only one of his eyes. Turns out part of the reason is as a homage to his grandmother.

Regardless of the broadcasters, confidence was something Bass was searching for on Sunday and perhaps he found it.

“It’s a huge confidence boost to get out there and get the live reps,” Bass said.

While Bass was happy to see the live reps, one can be sure that he did not expect to see that many opportunities.

The kicker set a new Bills franchise record with eight FG attempts and tied Steve Christie’s franchise record for field goals made in a game at six. That was set all the way back in 1996.

While the Bills schedule doesn’t get any easier facing the Patriots and Seahawks before their bye week, the team will certainly be relying on Bass to make big kicks for them in the second half of the season.

If Sunday is any indication, perhaps despite a slow start, the rookie is up for the challenge.

