Bills jump out to 7-0 lead over Jets

The Bills need a win to sew up their second straight AFC East title and they got off to a quick start offensively against the Jets.

Running back Devin Singletary broke loose for a 40-yard gain and Josh Allen kept a play alive long enough to find wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. The play was subjected to a protracted review, but the call was ultimately upheld and the Bills are out to a 7-0 lead.

Allen also hooked up with tight end Dawson Knox for a 17-yard gain on the drive and is 3-of-3 for 33 yards overall.

With the Bengals losing, the Bills will be the third seed in the AFC with a win on Sunday.

