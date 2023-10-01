Bills jump out to 7-0 lead on Dolphins

The Bills are out to an early lead over the Dolphins.

Buffalo took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in eight plays to jump out to a 7-0 lead at home. The score came on a 18-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Allen was 4-of-4 for 45 yards on the drive and a 17-yard connection with Stefon Diggs turned into a bigger gain thanks to a late hit by Dolphins defensive back Kader Kohou.

The Dolphins came into Sunday as the league's top offense, but Buffalo struck the first blow. Now Miami will try to answer in a battle for the top of the AFC East.