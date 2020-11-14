Bills cornerback Josh Norman will miss Sunday’s game at Arizona after testing positive for COVID-19, and three teammates will miss the game as well because they had close contacts with him.

“The Bills were informed this morning that CB Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Bills said in a statement. “Per NFL contact tracing protocols, three other players — TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe — have been defined to have been in close contact, have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19 and will not travel for Sunday’s game. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson will not travel to Arizona as well.”

The Bills have elevated linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Daryl Worley, receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Bills’ team flight to Arizona this morning is proceeding as scheduled and the game tomorrow against the Cardinals is still on, although the results of the Bills’ latest round of COVID-19 tests will be closely scrutinized before tomorrow’s game.

Bills’ Josh Norman positive for COVID-19, three close contacts out Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk