Bills’ Josh Allen is working on passing mechanics again this offseason

A lot of focus regarding the Buffalo Bills offense this offseason relates to the wide receivers.

Naturally, quarterback Josh Allen plays a part there too. With all the turnover, Allen has to get on the same page with all the new faces around and he’s working to do that and it has been noticed by head coach Sean McDermott.

“Josh has done a great job,” McDermott said via video conference.

However, Allen revealed he’s looking inward this offseason as well.

During Bills minicamp, the 28-year-old said he is once again working on his how throwing mechanics and motion. The QB said he’s using state-of-the-art technology to get there as he has in the past.

“Big time just on, mechanically, getting efficient as possible,” Allen said.

Allen explaining his mechanics and throwing this spring can be found in the clip below:

