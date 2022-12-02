Bills’ Josh Allen wore Oishei Children’s Hospital cleats vs. Patriots

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wore customized cleats for a good cause against the Patriots.

Allen’s footwear was part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

According to the Buffalo News, the cleats have the signatures of six former patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Reportedly the signatures belong to: Sloane McCarthy, Grace Gajkowski, Abbie McNett, Colt Matz, Maeve Garvey and Liam Lynch.

The game shoes will be auctions off and the Gillette company will match those proceeds and it all will go toward the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei. The fund is named after Allen’s late grandmother.

Check out the cleats below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire