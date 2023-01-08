Bills’ Josh Allen waits, finds Dawson Knox for score vs. Patriots (video)

The Bills followed up their hot start with another touchdown against the Patriots.

After scoring on the game’s opening kickoff, the Bills took a 14-7 lead over the Patriots thanks to Dawson Knox.

Quarterback Josh Allen stood in the pocket in the red zone and waited for someone to get open. The tight end ended up being the one who did exactly that, as Allen found Knox in the middle of the end zone to cap a 13 play, 75-yard drive.

Check out the score below:

