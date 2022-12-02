Bills’ Josh Allen trolls the Patriots after another win at Gillette Stadium

Following their 24-10 win against the New England Patriots on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills moved to 9-3 and took back over first place in the AFC East.

The win gave the Bills their first three-game winning streak in Foxboro since the 1992-1994 seasons.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 223-yards and two touchdowns, continued his dominance in New England.

He even did some trolling over the Patriots and their fans after the game.

While speaking with the Thursday Night Football crew on Prime, Allen threw some shade while talking to former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

” I love your playoff beard, it’s early,” Fitz said to Allen on set.

‘Yeah, well we’re in Gillette Stadium. I’m a Gillette guy, so maybe I gotta clean it up a little bit,” Allen responded. “I think people understand that, I kinda took that Gillette, you know it’s a great sponsor to have, but I know where this stadiums at, right? I know who plays here. The fans here. Means a lot, means a lot.”

While Allen took a moment to have some fun, having good time on the field is something wide receiver Stefon Diggs is crediting for the Bills getting back to playing winning football, which includes his QB.

“It’s playing one play at a time and really getting back to being us,” Diggs told the media after the game. “You see Josh out there flying, flying around, running around, making plays and getting back to having fun and so that’s something I anticipate we just trying to keep it going.”

When asked if he has seen a difference in Allen and his health continues to improve, Diggs was candid.

“I mean, I wouldn’t know cause he doesn’t really show it. You know, he’s not really the quarterback that’s out there like, you know… dragging ass,” Diggs said laughing. “He’s out there giving it everything he’s got and guys gravitate to him. You know, a player like Josh, he’s our quarterback, it helps that he’s our quarterback and he’s out there giving it everything he’s got. I’m rockin’ with him, you know? When he’s banged up he’s still a good ass football player. And that’s when you really gotta love him up, you know what I’m saying? Cause things won’t go right all the time. When he gets back to feeling himself, you see the plays he made today like when he was scrambling and throwing guys off and finding guys. So, him playing with that confidence and getting back to having fun spills on all of us a little bit.”

Story continues

While the Bills now find themselves in the midst of a three-game win streak, the win on Thursday night was their first division win of the year.

With a current division record of 1-2, the upcoming two games vs. the Jets and Dolphins could make all the difference between winning the division and battling it out, down the stretch for a Wild Card spot.

Related

Bills' Jordan Phillips says he's fine after late injury vs. Patriots Bills' Josh Allen wore Oishei Children's Hospital cleats vs. Patriots Bills' Josh Allen, Gabe Davis got to meet Jay-Z after Patriots win (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire