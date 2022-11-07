Bills’ Josh Allen: Tough to win when ‘your quarterback plays like s—‘

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is often his own biggest critic. Following his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, he was again.

Allen did have two rushing touchdowns in the 20-17 loss. However, he was mediocre passing the ball. The QB finished 18-for-34 passing with only 205 yards and two interceptions.

Allen’s own analysis was candid.

“It’s tough to win in this league… when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like s—,” Allen said via video conference.

The QB did have his defenders, though. Receiver Stefon Diggs admitted Allen had a play or two he’d like back, but he said he didn’t play like s—.

“It’s the ebb and flow of the season. Good things are going to happen. Bad things are going to happen,” Diggs said.

For Allen’s full thoughts on his play against the Jets, check out the 13WHAM clip below:

