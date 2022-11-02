Bills’ Josh Allen talks ‘idolizing’ Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Bills topped the Packers, 27-17, in Week 8’s Sunday Night Football slate.

Josh Allen got the win, but his respect did not waver for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

On the field following the contest, Allen spoke with NBC Sports about how he “idolized” Rodgers growing up. None of that changed.

Check out the clip below for Allen’s full thoughts on Rodgers:

Related

WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Packers win

WATCH: ESPN's Dan Orlovsky calls Bills' Von Miller an 'alien' vs. Packers

WATCH: Bills' Josh Allen was mic'd up vs. Packers

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories