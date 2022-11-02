Bills’ Josh Allen talks ‘idolizing’ Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (video)
The Bills topped the Packers, 27-17, in Week 8’s Sunday Night Football slate.
Josh Allen got the win, but his respect did not waver for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
On the field following the contest, Allen spoke with NBC Sports about how he “idolized” Rodgers growing up. None of that changed.
Check out the clip below for Allen’s full thoughts on Rodgers:
Josh Allen grew up idolizing Aaron Rodgers.
Now, they are friends and battling it out on Sunday Night Football. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/PbwW0lZZ9X
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 31, 2022
