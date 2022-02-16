Bills’ Josh Allen has strong opening odds for 2022 NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has opened with some of the best odds to win the NFL Most Valuable Player Award next season.

Just as 2021 only has ended, ESPN has mustered up the odds for the 2022 honor. In total, Allen is a top-three player in the odds while also holding the second-best number.

At +900, Allen is only behind current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. They both have +700 odds.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Naturally this projection has some things that will change before 2022 starts.

What team is Rodgers even playing for next season? Brady is listed, isn’t he retired? How about injuries?

A long ways to go, but Allen is being held is very high-regard again.

In 2021, Rodgers won the award for the second-straight season. Allen did not receive any votes, however, the year prior, he finished in second place.

While technically such a series of events can be viewed as a step backward, Allen still likely ranks among the best odds for this postseason performances in 2021.

If he begins 2022 playing that same way, he’ll cruise to the MVP win.

