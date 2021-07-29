Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs rank high in jersey sales

Technically it’s not just jersey sales… but that’s probably the highest portion of the figures.

But, Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranked as the 10th-highest selling player jersey and other merchandise in the NFL in a recently released newsletter from the NFLPA. Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs clocked in at No. 47.

As mentioned, jersey sales likely factor in here and in a big way. But other things taken into consideration under “licensed products” include trading cards, t-shirts, etc.

Overall, the top-10 list is:

Tom Brady Patrick Mahomes Dak Prescott Joe Burrow CeeDee Lamb Justin Fields Ezekiel Elliot Trevor Lawrence Rob Gronkowski Josh Allen

While seventh-highest quarterback listed, Diggs is eighth-highest wide receiver to appear on the overall list. Those above him include: CeeDee Lamb (5th), Amari Cooper (18th), DK Metcalf (25th), Devante Adams (27th), Mike Evans (33rd), Justin Jefferson (41st), and Julio Jones (44th).

The numbers used to calculate the sales were gathered from NFL product sales between March and May 2021.

